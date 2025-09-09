London fails to reach podium in list of top sport cities

London has failed to regain a place on the podium for the best sports cities after finding itself fourth for the second consecutive year.

European rival Paris secured top spot for the third consecutive year, while US duo Los Angeles and New York made up the top three.

London was fourth yet again, having slipped from third in 2023, ahead of Spanish pair Madrid and Barcelona.

Munich, Miami, Milan and Manchester complete the top 10.

The top four cities have been the same for the last three rankings but New York jumped London in 2024 and is yet to concede the podium position.

The findings, by global communications firm Burson, are a kick in the teeth for London, despite being home to seven Premier League football teams and stadiums including Wembley, Lord’s, Allianz Stadium and Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Paris got a bounce from its staging of the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics but has held top spot for three consecutive years in an impressive feat.

London languishing

“The 2025 Ranking of Sport Cities,” Burson Switzerland chief Greg Curchod says, “underscores the dynamic and evolving nature of the global sports landscape.

“While mega-events remain crucial, this year’s findings highlight the increasing importance of strategic long-term planning, investment in diverse sports offerings, particularly women’s sports, and the innovative application of technology like AI to enhance a city’s sports reputation and engagement.”

Liverpool muscles out 2032 Olympic hosts Brisbane to jump from 22nd in 2024 to 19th in 2025, while Glasgow (51st), Edinburgh (56th) and Birmingham (64th) also represent Great Britain inside the top 100.

New entries, on the other hand, include Monaco (30th), Tampa (66th), Lyon (75th), Perth (82nd) and Brussels (99th).

Between now and the end of the year, London will host three NFL matches as well as football qualifiers, the rugby league Ashes, a Women’s Rugby World Cup final, England’s autumn internationals and the Darts World Championships.