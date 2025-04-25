London faces connectivity crunch as 3G retires and 5G stalls

As Virgin Media O2 prepares to begin its nationwide 3G shutdown this summer, serious questions are emerging about the state of the UK’s mobile infrastructure.

While the move is part of a broader strategy to transition users to faster 4G and 5G networks, industry experts warn that the country’s digital resilience is far from guaranteed.

The telecom giant’s pilot switch-off in Durham earlier this month was hailed a success.

But, with London still ranked bottom among European capitals for 5G accessibility and legal disputes slowing infrastructure roll-out across the country, could parts of the UK be left offline?

The race to retire 3G

Virgin Media O2’s 3G network, first rolled out more than two decades ago, now carries just three per cent of the company’s mobile data traffic.

By reallocating that spectrum to support faster services, the firm aims to improve performance and reliability.

“This is about future-proofing our network”, said Jeanie York, VM02’s chief tech officer. “Our priority is to provide support to those who need it. That is why we are reaching out directly to customers who do not have 4G or 5G handset”.

Vulnerable users are being offered new headsets, free of charge, while others are being directed to discounted upgrades or in-store support.

The full switch-off is expected by the end of 2025, in line with government policy agreed with all UK mobile operators in 2021.

But, while the transition is straightforward for most users, it highlights a deeper issue of the UK’s patchy 5G coverage and slow infrastructure deployment – especially in London.

London’s lagging 5G

Despite being one the most connected cities in the world, London now ranks last for 5G accessibility among European capitals, according to the latest MedUX and Ookla reports.

“London’s under-performance makes the UK an outlier in Western Europe”, said Luke Kehoe, an analyst at Ookla. “It’s highly unusual for the capital to be the primary laggard”.

The capital scored the lowest 5G consistency rate among UK cities, meaning fewer residents can rely on stable, high-speed connections for basic digital tasks like browsing or video streaming.

Much of the problem stems from failed policy reforms.

Changes to the electronic communications code (ECC) in 2017 were meant to speed up rollout by reducing the cost of accessing land for mobile infrastructure.

Instead, they triggered a wave of litigation.

Under new rules, landowners were forced to accept below market rents for hosting mobile masts – sometimes as much as 90 per cent less than previous agreements.

According to the upper tribunals lands chamber, legal disputes over mast sites have surged from 33 cases between 1984 and 2017, to over 1,000 since the ECC changes took effect.

“This has created massive uncertainty for both landowners and operators”, said Kehoe. “In many cases, it is now more attractive to rent out rooftop space for solar panels of hospitality use than for telecoms equipment.”

Hospitals, councils, and schools have been hit the hardest.

In 2022, Hillingdon NHS trust was ordered to pay Vodafone over £300,000 in backdated rent due to protracted dispute.

This has led to both a national shortage of sites for critical telecom infrastructure, and a patchwork network that struggles to keep up with demand.

A looming investment gap

Analysts say that the UK could face a £20-£37bn investment shortfall if it hopes to meet its 2030 target for standalone 5G. And yet, further complications lie ahead.

The second part of the product security and telecom infrastructure act, due to be implemented later this year, will extend the ECC’s contentious rent model to an additional 15,000 sites.

The move is expected to double litigation volumes.

Shadow digital secretary Lucy Powell warned when the bill was passed: “Our main concern with this legislation is that it is likely to slow down, rather than speed up, the broadband and 5G rollout”.

The government has committed to consulting its final roll-out, but experts are calling for a pause and full review.

“Rather than entrench a failing system, the government should reassess before it’s too late”, said a spokesperson for the Telecommunications User Group. “Otherwise, consumers will continue to experience black spots, slow speeds, and patchy service”.

The urban connectivity divide

What’s more, data from Streetwave suggests the UK’s actual mobile coverage may be far worse than official figures show.

While Ofcom reports 88 to 89 per cent coverage, independent analysis found only 55 per cent of users had reliable mobile connectivity – highlighting a stark urban-rural, and even inner-city divide.

In some parts of London, particularly underground and in dense concrete environments, users are increasingly falling back on slower 2G connections.

“Unless structural and regulatory barriers are addressed, cities like London risk falling further behind – not just in domestic terms, but on the global stage”, said Kehoe.

Where does that leave the UK?

If 4G and 5G services are not fully in place when legacy infrastructure is decommissioned, large swathes of the population could be left with limited access to mobile data – an essential tool for everyday life, work, and emergency communication.

As the UK transitions to next-generation mobile networks, the stakes are growing.

Without reform or investment, the country risks being caught in a digital bottleneck, unable to deliver on its tech ambitions to keep its citizens reliably connected.