Fast broadband ‘revolution’ in final phase, Ofcom says

Britain has seen one of the fastest roll-outs in Europe thanks to a combination of billion pound investments and regulatory changes.

The roll-out of ultrafast broadband across the UK is in its “final phase” and could reach nearly all homes by 2027, Ofcom has said.

The industry regulator said data it had compiled from telecoms firms indicated 96 per cent homes and businesses would have access to full-fibre by 2027 with the right investment and regulation.

Britain has seen one of the fastest roll-outs in Europe thanks to a combination of billion pound investments and regulatory changes.

Some 20.7m premises, around 69 per cent, now have access to full fibre, while coverage of gigabit-capable network jumped more than 40 per cent to 25m last year.

Ofcom on Thursday announced a number of proposals it believes will enable the UK to hit the 2027 target.

These include promoting competition between broadband networks and strengthening rules around Openreach’s wholesale deals and discounsts, so that it “cannot unfairly stifle” growth.

Openreach, a subsidiary of BT Group, is responsible for building and maintaining the UK’s main telecoms network infrastructure.

Ofcom also suggested greater investment in Openreach’s rural network, which has lagged significantly behind in being hooked up to fibre coverage.

BT faces stricter plans

Openreach will face stricter oversight on pricing under the plans. The regulator said it plans to cap the nominal price that Openreach can charge its retail providers, such as Sky or TalkTalk, for downloads up to a certain speed.

Read more GB News wins legal review of Ofcom’s breach of impartiality ruling

However, it also added Openreach need not incur unnecessary costs for running two networks at the time, as it supports the transition from old “copper lines to fibre.”

“The roll out of full fibre across the UK is a British infrastructure success story,” Natalie Balck, Ofcom’s group director for networks and communications, said.

“Four years ago, less than a quarter of UK homes and offices had access, and it now stands at nearly seven in 10. But we do not take this momentum for granted and today, we are setting out how we can work with the sector to finish the job.

“It means that people and businesses in nearly all corners of the country will get faster, better broadband, fuelling economic growth and enabling technologies like artificial intelligence to benefit everyone”