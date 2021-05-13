London Covid test capacity spikes half a million a month as Prenetics boosts capacity

Rapid test developer and manufacturer Prenetics has bolstered its London lab network ahead of its partnership with Virgin Atlantic where it will supply passengers with Covid-19 testing.

With demand for rapid testing expected to soar in demand now that foreign travel will be allowed from 17 May and online booking platforms reporting a surge in interest for Vitamin D-doused destinations, the partners look ready for a slammed summer.

“Lord Bethell encouraged recently the private sector laboratories and companies to invest in capacity to support the travel market. So, we’ve risen to the call and decided to invest in exactly what he’s called for because it’s something that needs to be done,” UK & EMEA CEO at Prenetics, Avi Lasarow, told City A.M.

“We are making sure we have enough capacity for the medium term but also we’re a health testing company anyway, so anything we build by way of laboratory excellence, we would reposition for our future business. So, the investment is well thought out.”

The firm, which has seen its workforce swell from 12 people in March 2020 to over 400 today, has invested in its laboratory network with its revenue from Virgin and other contracts.

The lab capacity and science base upgrades in Greenwich and Orpington are set to boost PCR testing capacity by 450,000 tests.

“This will give us an extra half a million test capacity per month here in central London,” the CEO continued.

The partnership will offer testing bundles depending on whether the destination is a ‘green’ or ‘amber’ listed destination, starting from £152 for ‘green’ countries and £179 for an ‘amber’ locations. Meanwhile, individual PCR tests will start from £55.

With results within 24 hours, customers then receive a digital ‘Fit to Fly’ test certificate.

By working closely with management teams, the firm has tried to limit its margin for error in over-promising tests.

“That’s the art of accurate forecasting…We know the flight capacity, we know the return arrival information, we know the bookings. We’re working very closely with them to understand those numbers. Then based upon that, we obviously secure and lockdown the capacity that’s needed,” Lasarow added.

Cruising with capacity

Prenetics, which has supplied the Premier League and British boxing with tests, has also been working with the Home Office and is offering free testing to prisons.

Despite having an extensive portfolio already, “the travel sector is very important for us,” Lasarow said, adding that the firm has been working with a host of airports and carriers.

“We’re in discussion with other airlines. We have a relationship with Southend Airport, a number of airlines fly into there,” Lasarow added, revealing that the company has been bidding on other airport contracts directly.

Beyond air travel, the health testing developer has recently been anticipating the return of cruise holidays.

“We also have recently successfully won two return-to-sail businesses, I can’t say who they are but they’re pretty big cruise liners. We’re doing all of their work as well.”

“We’re proud to be restarting that sector too for the first time and the first company to do so.”

