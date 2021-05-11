Brits favour beach holidays over city breaks as the return of travel nears

Brits are itching for some sun after a seemingly endless winter lockdown, with most travellers looking for beach holidays now the return of foreign holidays is in sight, according to bookings site Lastminute.

After the government confirmed a 17 May return to abroad travel, 59 per cent of Brits have been eyeing sun and beach holidays, while only 31 per cent scouted out city breaks.

Among the countries that made the hallowed ‘Green List’, Portugal has been crowned the top spot by Brits searching for some Vitamin D.

Portugal accounted for 27 per cent of all bookings via Lastminute’s platform, with 18 per cent of those bookings set for the turquoise waters of the Algarve.

The Algarve has seen a 789 per cent rise in searches, alongside the Portuguese island of Madeira which saw an eyewatering 1202 per cent boost.

Staycations are still in the running, however, with Edinburgh seeing a 400 per cent surge in interest since the government announcement.

Bookings for holiday packages also soared 66 per cent in comparison to the week before the return of foreign holidays was confirmed.

A swift upping of restrictions has not spooked Brits away from bookings, with many package holidays departing in June and July this year, suggesting travellers are itching for some sun.

Gibraltar has also enjoyed a 720 per cent lift in internet search interest, despite Spain not making the Green List.

However, Spain bookings and searches remain stable, with ‘no massive cancellations’ or rebookings, Lastminute said.