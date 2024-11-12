What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

London Christmas Markets Not to Miss This Year

London is beginning to transform into a Christmas fairytale, where the scent of cinnamon and mulled wine fills the air.

It’s time to dive into the holiday spirit at one of the city’s beloved Christmas markets. Whether you’re hunting for the best presents for your loved ones or wanting to indulge in festive dishes and drinks with friends and colleagues, these markets are perfect places to celebrate. Let’s explore what’s on offer with Central London Alliance’s guide…

1) Christmas in Covent Garden – From 12 November 2024

There is no surprise that Covent Garden market was crowned one of the world’s best for 2024 by the Independent. This year, you can shop for gifts and dive into the holiday spirit with plenty of local Christmas festivities, from mulled wine stations to festive photo ops together with the infamous magical snow.

Details: www.coventgarden.london/experience/christmas-in-covent-garden/

2) Christmas Market at Paternoster Square – 18 November – 24 December 2024 | 11am -7pm

The popular Christmas food Market at Paternoster Square returns this month, with more exciting market stalls to explore. From delicious hot dishes like bao buns, dumplings, tacos and burgers, through to freshly made crêpes and sweet treats. There’s even a bar that’s open until 10pm every night, serving festive drinks to keep you warm on those colder nights.

3) Christmas in the Crescent – 19 November – 6 January 2025 I 11am – 9pm

New to this year, Central London Alliance and Street Food Markets invite you to a cosy holiday haven filled with festive cheer, just moments from the Tower of London.

Warm up with a mug of mulled wine, explore a world of delicious seasonal bites, and shop for one-of-a-kind gifts — all in a sparkling, joyful atmosphere.

Details: www.centrallondonalliance.com/christmas-in-the-crescent

4) Christmas Markets at King’s Cross – 21 November – 22 December 2024

King’s Cross offers a picturesque and cosy experience with ample space to explore, shop, and enjoy live music.

Highlights include a new festive art installation in Granary Square, a grand 50-foot Christmas tree in Coal Drops Yard, and the “Temenos” light display in Lewis Cubitt Square.

Details: www.kingscross.co.uk/christmas

5) Festive Weekends at Leadenhall Market – 16 & 24 November, 7 December 2024

Unlike most markets, this one is open only on select weekends, making each visit a special occasion.

Don’t miss your chance to wander through Leadenhall’s glass-covered, Victorian cobbled walkways, beautifully adorned with festive lights and seasonal decorations. Here you can browse unique stalls, discover one-of-a-kind gifts, and indulge in holiday treats.

Details: https://leadenhallmarket.co.uk/winter-markets/

6) A Christmas Craft Market at St Bartholomew’s Hospital Square – 26 – 28 November 2024, 12-6pm

Wander through 30 curated stalls offering bespoke gifts and unique finds for your loved ones. You will also be able to support this historic building by visiting the Barts Heritage stand. Immerse yourself in a unique shopping experience that celebrates the creativity and craftsmanship of the local neighbourhood, the market will showcase an array of local artists.

Details: https://culturemilebid.co.uk/events/christmas-craft-market-at-st-bartholomews-hospital/

7) Southbank Centre Winter Market – Now until 26 December 2024

Stroll along the Thames under twinkling lights and sample indulgent drinks and scrumptious street food from Southbank Centre’s traditional alpine-style chalets.

This market is famous for its local food offerings, so keep yourself merry with plates of truffle burgers, duck wraps, spicy chicken boxes with fresh cut Cajun fries, lobster buns and London’s best hot dogs.

Details: www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/winter-market/

No matter which market you choose to explore (or maybe all of them), enjoy every moment of Christmas in London, where the city’s charm makes this time of year truly unforgettable.