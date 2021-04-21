London Bridge evacuation: Station reopened after 'suspicious item' found on board a train

London Bridge station has been reopened after it was initially evacuated when a “suspicious item” was discovered on board a train.

A local police unit at London Bridge tweeted that the station had reopened, and thanked passengers for their cooperation.

Earlier today The British Transport Police said in a statement that officers had been called to the scene at 12:33, after a “suspicious item” was found on board a train.

The station was closed as a precautionary measure while police specialist officers assessed the situation.

There were reports helicopters in the air above the evacuated station and sniffer dogs on the ground.

Trains were diverted, and passengers told to use an alternative route if possible.

In a recent update, National Rail said all lines into and from the station would reopen shortly, but disruption would likely continue until 3pm.

One Twitter used who was caught up in the evacuation said he had to walk off the train and onto the tracks to get away from the station.

Stay away from London Bridge. Stuck on a train outside as they have found a suspect device. Having to walk off the train on the tracks to get away from the station. — Ben Yates (@BenjaminYates1) April 21, 2021

Another Twitter user who was apparently on the train tweeted: “Calmly minding my business when police board by train and say there’s a suspicious package in the carriage next to mine and that I have to evacuate the train. Then we had to evacuate the platform. Then we had the evacuate the station.”

Calmly minding my business when police board my train and say there’s a suspicious package in the carriage next to mine and that I have to evacuate the train. Then we had to evacuate the platform. Then we had to evacuate the station. #londonbridge pic.twitter.com/p4MQKAVW8R — Taystee Girl🇩🇲🇬🇩 (@Kris_Tna) April 21, 2021

