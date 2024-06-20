London black cabs to return to Bank Junction following vote

The decision will come into effect in Spring 2025 subject to approval from Transport for London (TfL).

Taxis will be given full access to one of the busiest junctions in London after members of the City of London Corporation voted to lift restrictions for a trial period.

The decision was made by the group’s premier decision-making body, the Court of Common Council, and will come into effect in Spring 2025 subject to approval from Transport for London (TfL).

Proposals will now be drawn up by transport officers for a so-called experimental traffic order which would allow taxi access to Bank Junction at all times between 7am and 7pm, Monday to Friday.

If approved, the arrangements would run for a maximum of 18 months alongside a public consultation. A final vote will then take place to decide whether the changes become permanent.

Restrictions had been in place since 2017 under a £1.7m scheme to limit the junction to use by buses and cyclists only.

The weekday ban on cabs was introduced after over 100 injuries and the death of a cyclist, with the junction considered exceptionally dangerous in the Square Mile.

26-year-old Ying Tao was killed by a lorry on the junction in 2015, prompting a petition signed by more than 13,000 people calling for a rush hour ban on lorries.

Proponents of the change argue that the majority of taxis have a strong safety record and can improve access for those unable to use public transport or cycle without impacting accessibility to the popular junction.

Shravan Joshi, chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee, said: “The overall work programme at Bank Junction has meant that the junction is already a safer, more pleasant environment to travel through and we will carefully monitor the impact of re-introducing taxis into this vibrant area.

“For those unable to use modes of active travel, or who need transportation when public services aren’t available, black cabs have the potential to enhance this public space in line with our Destination City policy to make the Square Mile a desirable, safe and inclusive visitor destination, boosting economic growth.”