Thousands of London black cabbies hit Uber with a £250m lawsuit

Photo by Bruno Martins

A group legal action targeting ride-hailing provider Uber has been filed to the High Court on behalf of thousands of London black cab drivers.

Specialist litigation company, RGL Management, has filed the claim on Thursday on behalf of 10,887 licensed London black cab drivers to the Commercial Court.

The case targets Uber for losses sustained as a result of alleged unlawful activities in the London taxi market between May 2012 and March 2018.

The basis of the claim is allegations of unlawful means arising out of actions taken by Uber to obtain a private hire vehicle licence, as granted to them by Transport for London (TfL).

The cabbies are alleging that Uber’s operating system did not comply with the requirements of the Act; that Uber knew this at all material times; and that in order to obtain its licence, Uber deliberately misled TfL as to how that operating system worked.

The claim alleges that Uber’s intention was to gain market share unlawfully and, by necessity, take business from existing black cab drivers.

While over 10,800 cabbies have signed up, the litigation company believes up to 30,000 drivers are eligible to join. The company anticipates that the total claim value could ultimately exceed £250m, including interest.

RGL has instructed London-based law firm Mishcon de Reya, led by partner Richard Leedham. The legal team for the cabbies has Blackstone Chambers silk Robert Howe KC on the case.

Commenting on the claim, Michael Green, director of RGL said: “RGL is pleased to file this claim form today on behalf of over 10,500 London cabbies, a major legal milestone in holding Uber to account for its failure to comply with the relevant legislation in the UK’s capital.”

“The claims are fully funded and insured and all concerned are confident of achieving a successful conclusion through the courts,” he added.

He noted that the cut-off date to join the action “is fast approaching”.

An Uber spokesperson said: “These old claims are completely unfounded. Uber operates lawfully in London, is fully licensed by TfL, and is proud to serve millions of passengers and drivers across the capital.”

Speaking to City A.M., Charlotte Hill, committee member of the London Solicitors Litigation Association, said: “The lawsuit against Uber is reflective of the marked increase in the use of group actions in England and Wales over the last few years.”

“There are various ways in which group actions can be presented in the English Courts and it is this flexibility that is providing access to justice to those that would otherwise be prevented from litigating due to financial or other obstacles,” she added.