Cabbies call on Mayor of London to block Uber’s licence renewal amid worker rights row

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc in 2019

London cabbies are calling on the Mayor of London and TfL to set tougher worker rights conditions on Uber’s application for renewal of their London licence, which is set to expire on March 27th.

According to the App Drivers & Couriers Union (ADCU), Uber has failed to abide by the Supreme Court ruling from February 2021 that said that the ride-hailing app needed to pay drivers at least minimum wage and holiday pay from the period of log on to log off.

In an open letter, ADCU is demanding that the Mayor should only grant Uber a new licence if it complies with court rulings and respects worker rights, including the right to earn the minimum wage and holiday pay for all working time (including waiting time) from log on to log off.

The group also demands that Uber must adopt a realistic driver operating cost reimbursement calculation of 90p per mile for the purposes of minimum wage calculation.

“For too long, under successive administrations, TfL has sat by idly whilst private hire driver licensees are mercilessly exploited to the point that the industry has descended to sweatshop conditions as identified by Frank Field MP. Now is the moment for you to bring the laissez faire regulatory approach to worker rights to an end. We ask that you instruct TfL to immediately set tough but fair conditions on Uber’s license. As our Counsel has previously written to you to explain, you have ample legal powers to set such conditions. We just need your leadership commitment now to do so”, the letter concluded.

James Farrar, ADCU General Secretary and co lead claimant in Uber v Aslam said: “With a stroke of a pen, Sadiq Khan has the power to end years of hardship and suffering for Uber drivers by now offering Uber the very simple but stark choice of either respecting worker rights and complying with the law in full or immediately exit the London market. Only when Uber is presented with such an ultimatum can we realistically expect them to stop the PR spin get serious about obeying the law. “

Yaseen Aslam, ADCU President and co lead claimant in Uber v Aslam said: “We’ve led the fight for worker rights for six years and won the argument in the highest court in the land. Now it is the Mayor’s turn to do his bit to ensure the law is enforced and that Uber drivers are treated with dignity and respect at work. Londoners want cheap fares but they expect the Mayor to ensure nobody is exploited in a TfL licensed and regulated trade.”

In the union’s view, Uber continues to brutally litigate the case against drivers with a new 5 day hearing scheduled at the Employment Tribunal in June this year to decide working time for Uber drivers.

However, from Uber’s perspective, it has been making relevant changes following the legal action.

An Uber spokesperson told City A.M. earlier this week: “We have completed the changes to our business model as required by law. Other operators in London are also required to make changes to their models to comply with the relevant law.

“Uber operates in an intensely competitive market and we are committed to always offering consumers affordable prices. As always, riders will get a trip price before booking their journey.”

Uber were unable to confirm any further details about its pricing strategy, but are notably the only operator who has made these changes to comply with the law. Rivals like Bolt and Ola are yet to make these changes.