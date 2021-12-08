London backers behind new NFT game sensation

An NFT game developed by London’s Kodoku Studios has launched with the backing of other city-based venture capital firms.

‘THE PIT’ – a play-to-win NFT game – aims to bring NFT ownership and engagement into a new realm by providing a competitive environment for wagering NFTs against each other through simulated battle.

THE PIT NFTs will provide digital asset and gaming enthusiasts the opportunity to truly own their in-game avatar, with blockchain technology providing an entirely transparent ownership and gaming experience. The NFTs will partake in unpredictable, simulated, and decentralised programmatic “play-to-win” combat games of chance, that will lead to either a rise or fall in the value of each NFT.

Unlike the growing variety of current play-to-earn games, the play-to-win environment of THE PIT offers players the opportunity to be a real winner, along with the fame and fortune befitting such status.

The game’s founder – Hewie Rattray – explained NFTs were on course to become an integral part of everyday life as they become an increasingly popular leisure pursuit.

“By combining NFTs and gaming with the launch of THE PIT and building it with the transparency that blockchain technology affords, we are bringing gaming experiences into the 21st Century,” he said.

“This development is a natural progression towards all the promise that the Metaverse brings, where crypto, NFTs and gaming will enter a new paradigm.”

THE PIT has been developed by London-based Kodoku Studios, with the backing of major VC firms NFT Investments and Pioneer Media – both leaders in the digital assets space and listed on London’s Aquis exchange.