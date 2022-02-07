Celebrity NFT collections ranked by value

The explosion in popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) was one of most remarkable aspects of the cryptocurrency world throughout 2021.

Unique digital files, often in the form of a simple image or artwork, NFTs are stored on a blockchain – the technology that underpins cryptocurrency – giving the owner public proof of ownership.

During their rapid rise in popularity, NFTs have now become a celebrity ‘must-have’, as some of the most recognisable faces on the planet have NFTs in their portfolio.

But which stars are making the biggest waves in the NFT space, and which collections are they most interested in? Experts at the NFT Club have delved into the world of celebrities and their NFTs to reveal: the most valuable portfolios, the most popular collections, celebs who own the most and the most influential stars…

1 – Mark Cuban, NFT Portfolio Value: $502,610,000

Celebrity entrepreneur Mark Cuban is one of the richest men on the planet with an estimated net worth of $4.3 billion. He is a man with fingers in many pies, including television shows, business interests, and his NBA team the Dallas Mavericks. Now he is also by far the celebrity with the largest NFT portfolio, with his total collection worth over $500 million.

2 – Gary Vee, NFT Portfolio Value: $107,190,000

The second most valuable NFT celebrity wallet belongs to Gary Vee, whose portfolio is valued at more than $107 million. Vee (real name Gary Vaynerchuk) transitioned from a wine critic to becoming one of the biggest names in the crypto and NFT world.

3 – Snoop Dogg, NFT Portfolio Value: $19,280,000

Rapper Snoop Dogg is one of the best-known celebrities to have taken to the world of NFTs, and his personal portfolio is now worth just under $20 million.

4 – Logan Paul, NFT Portfolio Value: $4,850,000

YouTuber Logan Paul is a man with a lot going on, between being one of the most famous faces on the video-sharing site, fighting one of the greatest boxers of all time, and causing international controversy, he has found time to build one of the most valuable celebrity NFT portfolios. Currently, the value of his NFTs is just under $5 million.

5 – Alexis Ohaninan, NFT Portfolio Value: $3,910,000

Although he is nowhere near as famous as his wife Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, the investor and co-founder of Reddit currently, has a portfolio valued at almost $4 million.

Who’s got the most?

1 – Gary Vee, 2,961 NFTs:

Whilst his portfolio is only the second most valuable, Gary Vee owns the most NFTs of any celebrity. He currently has almost 3,000, which is 2,504 more than the average amount owned by all the celebrities studied.

2 – Logan Paul, 2,497 NFTs:

A close second is Logan Paul who currently owns just under 2,500 NFTs in his portfolio. Paul is only one of two celebrities to own over 2,000 NFTs.

3 – Snoop Dogg, 1,424 NFTs:

Snoop Dogg has more than 1,000 fewer NFTs than Logan Paul, however, this is still enough to rank third for the number of NFTs owned by a celebrity.

Who owns the most valuable NFT?

1 – Snoop Dogg, single most valuable NFT: $3,370,000

Snoop Dogg has the single most valuable NFT worth an astounding $3.37 million. His ‘CryptoPunk#3831’ is the centrepiece of his collection.

2 – Garry Vee, single most valuable NFT: $2,840,000

Gary Vee’s most valuable NFT is the second-highest of any celebrity. Just like Snoop Dogg, his most expensive NFT is a Crypto Punk, number 2424. The value of this NFT is estimated at $2.84 million.

3 – Logan Paul, single most valuable NFT: $1,290,000

Yet again a Crypto Punk is the single most valuable NFT owned by a celebrity. Logan Paul owns ‘CryptoPunk#2294’, and this has an estimated value of $1.29 million. This makes him the only other celebrity to own an NFT worth over $1 million.

Most valuable celebrity collections

1 – VeeFriends, $68,592,820 of celebrity investment:

The collection that celebrities have invested the most in is VeeFriends. In excess of $68 million of celebrity money has been invested in these NFTs. In total 1,023 are owned by celebrities such as Logan Paul, Beeple, and Steve Aoki. However, the biggest investor in VeeFriends is its creator, Gary Vee himself. Vee owns 1,018 NFTs from his own collection, valued at $68,260,000.

2 – CryptoPunks, $37,439,680 of celebrity investment:

CryptoPunks has the second highest amount of celebrity investment, as over $37 million has been invested by nine different celebrities. The vast majority of CryptoPunk celebrity owned NFTs belong to Gary Vee who has invested $21,770,000 in 59 of them, rapper Snoop Dogg owns ten, collectively worth $9,390,000.

3 – Bored Ape Yacht Club, $4,971,910 of celebrity investment:

Eleven celebrities have invested in 24 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, and this has been enough to propel it to third place in the rankings with just under $5 million worth of celebrity investment. Gary Vee again owns the most with seven, making him the only celebrity with over $1 million worth of Bored Ape Yacht Club. Other celebrity owners include: Jimmy Fallon, Post Malone, and Stephen Curry.

The most influential celebrities in the NFT space

1 – Beeple, 468,000 annual searches:

Mike Winklemann, professionally known as Beeple, is a digital artist and a creator of NFTs, as well as an avid purchaser. He received the most interest online in the past year with 468,000 NFT related searches on Google, suggesting that he has made the most impact in the NFT space.

2 – Logan Paul, 113,100 annual searches:

Logan Paul’s proclivity for purchasing NFTs has certainly been noticed by the public, as NFT related Google searches for his name were the second-highest of any celebrity. Paul had 113,100 searches, making him the only other celebrity with six-figure search totals.

3 – Gary Vee, 66,600 annual searches:

Gary Vee can boast 66,000 NFT related Google searches this year as his influence reverberates in the NFT community.

