From Paris Hilton to Snoop Dogg: here are the most crypto-obsessed celebrities

Mark Cuban is officially the most crypto-obsessed celebrity, new research has revealed.

American entrepreneur and TV personality Mark Cuban is the celebrity that talks about cryptocurrency and blockchain the most on Twitter, with a total of 124 crypto, blockchain and NFT related tweets.

It’s NFTs that he shouts about the most, with 49 out of 124 tweets discussing non-fungible tokens.

Mark Cuban is also the celebrity tweeting specifically about bitcoin and cryptocurrency the most, with 63 crypto-related tweets from him.

The study from Traders of Crypto analysed the Twitter accounts of a number of crypto-endorsing celebrities to find out which ones are talking about cryptocurrency the most, and those with the biggest audience and best engagement. 

The most vocal crypto celebrities on Twitter are:

RankCelebrityTotal crypto, blockchain & NFT related tweets
1Mark Cuban124
2Paris Hilton84
3Nayib Bukele58
4Snoop Dogg45
5Soulja Boy35

Socialite Paris Hilton ranks second when it comes to celebrities tweeting about crypto and blockchain content the most, with 84 total tweets on the topic. 69 out of 84 of her crypto tweets have been about NFTs, making her the celebrity in our ranking that has tweeted about NFTs the most.

Lionel Messi is the crypto-endorsing celebrity with the largest audience, with more than 320 million followers on Instagram. Messi signed a $20 million deal in March to promote digital fan token company Socios.com so followers can expect to see lots of crypto content on his profile.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian ranks second in the list of crypto celebrities with the biggest audience, with 302 million Instagram followers.

The crypto celebrities with the biggest audience are:

RankCelebrityInstagram followers
1Lionel Messi320 million
2Kim Kardashian302 million
3Snoop Dogg72.6 million
4Charli D’Amelio48 million
5Floyd Mayweather27.9 million
6Reese Witherspoon27.6 million
7Paris Hilton18.5 million
8Mike Tyson18.2 million
9Jamie Foxx14.2 million
10Tom Brady11.9 million

