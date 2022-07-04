From Paris Hilton to Snoop Dogg: here are the most crypto-obsessed celebrities

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban is officially the most crypto-obsessed celebrity, new research has revealed.

American entrepreneur and TV personality Mark Cuban is the celebrity that talks about cryptocurrency and blockchain the most on Twitter, with a total of 124 crypto, blockchain and NFT related tweets.

It’s NFTs that he shouts about the most, with 49 out of 124 tweets discussing non-fungible tokens.

Mark Cuban is also the celebrity tweeting specifically about bitcoin and cryptocurrency the most, with 63 crypto-related tweets from him.

The study from Traders of Crypto analysed the Twitter accounts of a number of crypto-endorsing celebrities to find out which ones are talking about cryptocurrency the most, and those with the biggest audience and best engagement.

The most vocal crypto celebrities on Twitter are:

Rank Celebrity Total crypto, blockchain & NFT related tweets 1 Mark Cuban 124 2 Paris Hilton 84 3 Nayib Bukele 58 4 Snoop Dogg 45 5 Soulja Boy 35

Socialite Paris Hilton ranks second when it comes to celebrities tweeting about crypto and blockchain content the most, with 84 total tweets on the topic. 69 out of 84 of her crypto tweets have been about NFTs, making her the celebrity in our ranking that has tweeted about NFTs the most.

Lionel Messi is the crypto-endorsing celebrity with the largest audience, with more than 320 million followers on Instagram. Messi signed a $20 million deal in March to promote digital fan token company Socios.com so followers can expect to see lots of crypto content on his profile.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian ranks second in the list of crypto celebrities with the biggest audience, with 302 million Instagram followers.

The crypto celebrities with the biggest audience are:

Rank Celebrity Instagram followers 1 Lionel Messi 320 million 2 Kim Kardashian 302 million 3 Snoop Dogg 72.6 million 4 Charli D’Amelio 48 million 5 Floyd Mayweather 27.9 million 6 Reese Witherspoon 27.6 million 7 Paris Hilton 18.5 million 8 Mike Tyson 18.2 million 9 Jamie Foxx 14.2 million 10 Tom Brady 11.9 million