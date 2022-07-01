Cryptoqueen victims welcome FBI Most Wanted listing

Victims of the OneCoin cryptocurrency scam have welcomed the FBI’s decision to place its mastermind, Ruja Ignatova – the so-called ‘Cryptoqueen’ – on its ‘Most Wanted’ list.

The Bulgarian fraudster last night became the only woman on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives for her role in the scam that globally defrauded thousands of investors out of more than $4bn.

Ignatova went on the run in 2017 after investigators were granted a warrant for her arrest.

Victims were duped from as early as 2014, believing they were investing in a cryptocurrency. However, it was discovered to be an elaborate Ponzi scheme, backed up by a worthless token without the blockchain technology that safeguards and underpins genuine cryptocurrencies.

Earlier this year, Ignatova was placed on Europol’s most wanted list. But the inclusion now of the FBI has been greeted with delight by those hit hardest by Ignatova’s scheme.

One vociferous victim – Jennifer McAdam – who has campaigned tirelessly to bring those behind OneCoin to justice, said the FBI’s decision delivered some hope of seeing Ignatova in the dock.

“It is very much welcomed news for the worldwide OneCoin victims,” she said.

“For over six years now myself and others who have been exposing OneCoin and supporting devastated victims on a global scale thought this day would never come. It all felt so bleak. However, today I feel the news of Ruja Ignatova being placed on the USA Top 10 wanted list brings further hope in our own fight for justice.

“We will never give up on hope that one day Ruja Ignatova will be found and finally brought to justice to face all of her heinous and cruel financial crimes that have inflicted so much financial loss and emotional suffering to so many people globally.

“The world is now getting smaller for Ruja Ignatova to hide within, and with a reward of up to $100,000, her capture doesn’t feel so out of reach now.”

Another victim, Layla Ali, who lost her life savings of £54,000 to OneCoin, said she was glad to see the alleged fraudster on the FBI list.

“She has my money and along with her Muslim promotors told investors that OneCoin was a halal investment and shariah compliant,” Ali slammed.

“The amount of lies and scam she and her promotors did!”

Jamie Bartlett, the BBC journalist whose investigations into the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’ amplified the story world-wide, claimed the FBI announcement last night massively moved the odds on Ruja Ignatova being found.

“This is probably the biggest development in the case since Dr Ruja disappeared in October 2017,” he said.