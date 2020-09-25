London al fresco dining to continue until end of October

Londoners will be able to continue enjoying al fresco dining next month after council bosses extended the capital’s hospitality scheme.

In a letter to businesses Westminster Council said outdoor eating and drinking will be allowed in the capital until the end of October.

Council leader Rachael Robathan said the move was designed to support the hospitality industry, which has been left reeling by government coronavirus restrictions.

“We recognise the importance of our business community as being key to the successful economic life of the city,” she said in a statement.

“That’s why we have decided to allow the extension of the schemes that we have in place to support al fresco hospitality for all businesses that wish to continue using them until the end of October.”

The council said it would continue working with businesses and residents to identify local schemes that could benefit the sector at certain times of years.

It said this could include supporting events such as Christmas fairs.

Bars and restaurants across the UK suffered a fresh blow this week after the government rolled out new measures forcing hospitality venues to shut at 10pm.

Industry bosses warned the move would “devastate” businesses and risk further job losses.