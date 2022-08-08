Lok’nStore enjoys ‘unprecedented occupancy’ amid revenue jump

Revenue at Lok’nStore has jumped in the past year, as the storage container company looks to expand.

The AIM-listed company is set to open four new stress next year, as self-storage revenue grew more than 17 per cent in the 12-months to 31 July, after prices increased by some 13 per cent.

The new sites will be located in Basildon, Bedford, Peterborough and Staines.

The “unprecedented occupancy” has seen 55,479 square feet of space taken up in the period, the company said in a trading update today.

In July, the company added a further development site in Bolton, Greater Manchester, bringing the total secured pipeline to ten store projects.

Bosses expect the pipeline to increase owned trading space by a further 44.1 per cent.