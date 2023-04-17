Logistics tech firm Shift buys Movinga as it eyes European expansion

Logistics tech company Shift has acquired the European home move platform Movinga, as the firm looks to expand overseas.

Following the deal, Shift now hopes to become the largest marketplace for large-item logistics across Europe, with over 300 employees and operations in seven countries – the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Sweden and Switzerland.

Shift didn’t disclose the value of the deal.

Shift, founded in 2017, began as a startup to help people with moving items by matching them with a network of ‘man and van’ drivers looking for work.

The London-based firm later evolved to support businesses including Homebase and IKEA with large-item delivery solutions, facilitating over 300,000 deliveries and home moves in 2022.

Commenting on the deal, Jacob Corlett, CEO of Shift, said: “The underinvested home-move and large-item logistics markets across Europe are ready for disruption. This acquisition takes us to a new level, unlocking more countries where we can deploy proven tech and new ideas that will make a significant difference to people and businesses.

“Movinga has excellent brand equity and is renowned across its key European markets. It has a network of quality service providers and represents a fantastic cultural fit given the shared drive and vision.”

Silvio Hinteregger and Tobias Hinteregger, Co-CEOs of Movinga, said: “We are excited to join forces with Shift, combining our expertise to deliver a seamless and efficient moving experience for customers across Europe. This collaboration will allow us to launch in the UK and Ireland, further enhancing our position as a leading player in the relocation and logistics services industry.”