Tuffnells saved from administration by logistics firm Shift with new depots and jobs saved

Tuffnells (Flickr/ Graham Richardson from Plymouth, England/Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0))

Logistics tech company Shift has brought Tuffnells back from the brink of closure by announcing a re-launch of the delivery giant in July.

Shift said it is securing the future of the delivery giant by opening 25 depots, nine of which were previously operated by Tuffnells.

It comes as Tuffnells collapsed into administration earlier this month, with over 2,000 jobs at risk.

Shift has stepped in to acquire the intellectual property, brand, and selected assets from the administrator, Interpath Advisory.

Jacob Corlett, Shift boss, said the relaunch is planned for July when, “with our tech overlayed and integrated, it will be an operationally efficient business with significant potential for the generation of ongoing and profitable growth.”

He also said the move would enable them to rehire “several hundred former employees”, some of whom have already expressed interest in rejoining.

According to Shift, the 25 depots are evenly distributed across the UK and align with the firm’s plans to “aggressively modernise and employ” technology across their operations.

After a return to private ownership in 2020, Tuffnells faced a number of issues such as Covid-19 and rampant inflation, which ultimately led to its demise.

Rick Harrison, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said he hopes the new depots will create a “significant number of jobs for those Tuffnells workers who were impacted by redundancy”.

“We’d like to thank all those stakeholders who have helped to get these agreements over the line in such a short timeframe”, he added.