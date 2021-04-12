Lockheed Martin to axe jobs after tank upgrade cancelled

Defence giant Lockheed Martin will axe a sixth of its workforce at its base in Bedfordshire after the government decided to scrap a long-awaited upgrade to the Warrior tank model.

The Warrior is a major programme at the base at Ampthill, where the US firm employs around 900 people. Up to 158 could lose their job, the company said.

Read more: Johnson to send jobs north as a part of UK integrated defence review

The decision to scrap the upgrade came as part of the government’s recent review of its military capabilities, the Defence Command Paper.

The upgrade, which would have seen the Warrior’s weapons systems upgraded, was over three years late and £227m over budget, MPs said last year.

Despite the decision to cut the upgrade, the tank will remain in service until replacement model Boxer is introduced, probably by the middle of the decade.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

Lockheed Martin said that the job cuts were “direct result” of the government’s spending review.

Lee Fellows, general manager at Ampthill, said: “Despite the need for this workforce reduction, we remain a strong business, with a very talented, dedicated team.

“This exercise will ensure that we maintain competitiveness by delivering affordable products and services to customers while positioning for future growth opportunities that will benefit the facility in the longer term.

Read more: UK sets out plans to be a ‘meaningful actor’ in new space race

“We remain committed to supporting impacted employees and providing whatever assistance we can during this difficult time.”