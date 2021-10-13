Lockdown savings drained as Brits worry about price rises

Three quarters of UK adults are worried about rising living costs with the sandwich generation of 45-64-year-olds the most anxious.

Some 35 per cent feel more anxious about the future compared with before the pandemic, rising to 42 per cent among people aged 45-54.

The data comes from Aviva, who said one in five people have spent extra savings made in lockdown.

One quarter of people believe their lockdown savings will be gone by the end of the year.

Eight out of ten people aged 45-54 are worried about spiralling living costs, after annual inflation recorded its largest ever monthly rise from July to August. Two in five in the age group said they were very concerned.

The second most worried group was 55-64 year-olds, who were worried about rising prices for every essentials, including petrol and energy bills.

“For anyone approaching retirement, the balancing act between spending and saving can be a big factor in future decisions about their commitments,” Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at Aviva.

McQueen added: “The pandemic experience has prompted many people to stop and think about what matters most in life, and the end of lockdown means thoughts can now start to shift towards revisiting long-term plans.”

“Looking at savings trends before, during and after the pandemic, it’s vital we remember decisions to save or not to save should not be a case of ‘all or nothing’.”