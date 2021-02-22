Lockdown leaders: Aldi and M&S voted UK’s top in-store supermarkets

At a time when a trip to the supermarket is the highlight of most people’s week, British shoppers have voted German discounter Aldi and middle-class staple M&S as the best grocers to go for those venturing out.

Aldi received a stellar five-star rating for value for money, from a survey of 3,000 by Which, but received mediocre ratings across the rest of the categories, including only two stars for store layout.

In contrast, Waitrose’s spacious aisles led it to a five-star rating for store layout but it was ultimately let down by a two-star rating for value for money.

Ocado slipped down the rankings to joint-fifth place, alongside Waitrose and Morrisons, as the delivery service struggled to meet the rise in demand caused by the pandemic.

Ocado ultimately had to close its website and app due to the overwhelming demand in March 2020 and it reinstated its app only several months after the initial outage.

Sainsbury’s was the highest-scoring online supermarket, with a four-star rating for the availability of delivery slots, a crucial factor in this pandemic where slots are hard to come by.

Harry Rose, Which magazine editor, said: “Many households have felt the pinch during the pandemic, and value for money was the most important factor when shopping in-store in our annual supermarket survey – which explains why Aldi came out on top.”