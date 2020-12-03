Lockdown batters UK footfall but retailers hope for Christmas boost

Retail footfall plummeted in November amid the closure of non-essential shops, though the decline was less severe than the first lockdown earlier this year.

Visitor numbers were down more than 51 per cent year on year last month as tighter Covid-19 restrictions took their toll on the high street.

The decline was steeper than the drops of 31.5 per cent and 28.2 per cent seen in October and September respectively.

However, it was less severe than the original lockdown in April and May, when footfall declined by an average of almost 77 per cent.

The new figures from Springboard suggest a degree of lockdown fatigue, as Brits chose to make trips to retail destinations despite the closure of hospitality venues.

There was also a nine per cent week-on-week spike in footfall on Black Friday, indicating pent-up demand among shoppers for visits to brick-and-mortar stores.

The pandemic has wreaked devastation on the high street, forcing retailers to shutter stores and costing thousands of jobs.

Roughly 25,000 jobs were put at risk after Debenhams collapsed and Topshop-owner Arcadia fell into administration.

But retailers will be hoping that pent-up demand will fuel a surge in footfall in the crucial run-up to Christmas.

Visitor numbers were up more than 90 per cent week on week yesterday during Wild Wednesday as non-essential stores, pubs and restaurants reopened.

“Whilst destinations and stores will need to woo shoppers back with the prospect of a safe shopping experience, we are anticipating a sudden and pronounced bounce back in footfall following the reopening of non-essential stores in England this week,” said Diane Wehrle, marketing and insights director at Springboard.

“Indeed, this bounce back could reduce the decline in footfall to around a half of its current level, which would be welcome news for retailers who have just three weeks in which to recover nine weeks of sales lost during the most critical trading period of the year.”