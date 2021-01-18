A number of lorries carrying shellfish have parked in the roads around Downing Street today in protest at challenges in getting produce into the EU due to changes of customs rules after Brexit.

More than 20 lorries are reportedly involved, with some bearing slogans such as “Brexit carnage”.

Since the start of the year, a raft of new paperwork requirements has meant that fishermen have been unable to export their catch to Europe.

The need for catch certificates, health checks and customs declarations has lead to lengthy delays at the border, with EU buyers rejecting stock as a result.

“We strongly feel the system could potentially collapse,” said Gary Hodgson, a director of Venture Seafoods.

#Brexit & #fishing: True to their word, it looks like British #seafood exporters are taking their concerns around #trade to the streets of London #Brexality pic.twitter.com/CIqmDQR69d — Bryce Stewart (@BD_Stew) January 18, 2021

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to be honest with us, with himself and with the British public about the problems for the industry”.

Some firms have warned that they risk collapse within weeks unless the friction can be sorted.

Over the weekend foreign secretary Dominic Raab said that the delays were “teething problems”, adding that the Brexit deal could be a great opportunity for the industry.

His words echoed those of Boris Johnson, who last week told a Westminster committee that he understood “the frustrations of the fishing community” but that it will only be “a temporary frustration”.

“We will compensate those fishing businesses, but there is a massive opportunity for Scotland and the whole of the UK with the increase in quotas we get from the [Brexit trade] deal,” he said.

“Twenty-five per cent before the end of the transition period, hundreds of thousands of tonnes more fish and the ability to fish all the fish in Scottish waters form the end of that period.”