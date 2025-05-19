Liz Truss: UK’s shortest-serving PM rakes in the cash

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Liz Truss, the UK’s shortest-serving Prime Minister, has seen her earnings rise after leaving Number 10.

The former PM has raked in £112,657 in the year to 31 March, 2025, through a business she and her husband set up.

The figure is up from the £104,715 the firm reported in net assets during its prior financial year.

Liz Truss served as the UK’s Prime Minister from 6 September to 25 October, 2022, and she set up The Office of Liz Truss Limited in January 2023.

The earnings are separate to the up to £115,000 former Prime Ministers are entitled to claim a year for expenses incurred through public duties.

Liz Truss lost her seat in the House of Commons in the 2024 General Election.

Liz Truss to launch social media platform

Since leaving front-line politics, the former PM has been attempting to become a leading voice on the Right.

Last month, it was reported that Liz Truss was preparing to launch her own social media platform.

The site would champion free speech, the former PM said, and is expected to launch in the summer.

Speaking at a cryptocurrency conference in Bedford in April, Truss said: “I’m now thinking we need a media network to be able to communicate to people, to be able to have a grassroots movement that is actually really demanding change of our leaders.”

The launch would follow in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, which is operated by the Trump Media and Technology Group.

In the UK, former health secretary Matt Hancock closed his Matt Hancock app in 2023 after five years while former Conservative MP Louise Mensch launched a competitor to Twitter called Menshn in 2012 which latest less than a year.

At the start of 2025, Liz Truss sent a cease and desist letter to Keir Starmer demanding he stop claiming she crashed the economy.