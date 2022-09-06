Liz Truss says UK can ‘ride out the storm’ in first speech outside Number 10

Liz Truss has vowed that Britain can “ride out the storm” it is facing during her first speech outside Number 10 Downing Street.

The former foreign secretary was greeted by warm applause as she arrived at Number 10 for the first time as Prime Minister, and said she would outline her energy support package later this week.

Truss blamed Vladimir Putin for the energy crisis which is set to plunge millions into fuel poverty this winter, with household bills set to almost double without any intervention.

The Prime Minister said she would be “hands-on”, in wake of reports she has committed to a £40bn package to support businesses and a £100bn package to support households.

Amid a possible impending recession and economic gloom, she said: “As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger. We have huge reserves of talents of energy and determination I am confident that together we can ride out the storm..

She added: “I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business led growth and investments. I will drive reform in my mission to get the United Kingdom working building and growing.

“We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high paying jobs, safe streets, and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve.

“United with our allies, we will stand up for freedom and democracy around the world, recognising that we can’t have security at home without having security abroad.”

Truss paid tribute to her predecessor Boris Johnson, saying: “History will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister.”

Earlier today she was formally asked to form government by Her Majesty the Queen at Balmoral in Scotland.

After her address, US President Joe Biden congratulated her, saying: “I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression.”