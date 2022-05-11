Liz Truss: ‘Clear and shocking evidence of deliberate and malicious cyber attacks by the Kremlin’

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

The Kremlin has been blamed for a series of cyber attacks, including on a communications company in Ukraine an hour before Russia’s invasion.

The Foreign Office made an announcement this week citing “clear and shocking evidence” of the action by Moscow, following an in-depth assessment by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

The NCSC said Russia was behind the January targeting of Ukrainian government sites and deployment of malware, in addition to the Viasat communications company.

It also said Russia’s attack on Viasat started an hour before it launched the invasion of Ukraine, with the firm saying “tens of thousands of terminals” had been damaged beyond repair. The attacks also targeted wind farms in Ukraine and internet users across central Europe, according to the UK government.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “This is clear and shocking evidence of a deliberate and malicious attack by Russia against Ukraine which had significant consequences on ordinary people and businesses in Ukraine and across Europe.

“We will continue to call out Russia’s malign behaviour and unprovoked aggression across land, sea and cyberspace, and ensure it faces severe consequences.”