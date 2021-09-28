Liz Hurley to open Estée Lauder-funded cancer support centre in Kings Cross

Celebrity Elizabeth Hurley will open a new cancer support centre funded by Estée Lauder Companies in central London tomorrow.

The centre, called the Future Dreams House, will provide a “beautiful and relaxing” space London where people affected by breast cancer can get physical and emotional support and advice, according to a statement by Future Dreams, a breast cancer charity.

Services will include getting bra and wig fitting advice and workshops on body image and confidence.

Estée Lauder Companies has donated half a million pounds over five years to the charity to finance the project which will be spread across four floors.

Elizabeth Hurley, a global ambassador for the Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, will officially open Future House alongside TV presenter Victoria Derbyshire, and Future Dreams trustee Spencer Leslie, who lost his mother-in-law, Sylvie Henry, and his wife, Danielle Leslie, to breast cancer.