Pfizer to buy blood cancer drugmaker for $2.3bn

Pfizer will buy all the shares of Trillium Therapeutics, an oncology biotech, for $2.3bn (£1.7bn) as the pharmaceutical invests in blood cancer therapies, according to widespread reports.

The US drugmaker, which acquired a $25m stake in the Canadian oncology biotech last year, has agreed to purchase the remaining shares at $18.50 per share, representing a 203.8 per cent premium on the stock’s closing price.

Trillium shares were up almost 200 per cent in pre-market trading after the deal was announced while Pfizer’s shares rose almost four per cent.

The pharmaceutical company, made a household name since the pandemic, hopes to benefit from the biotech’s blood-cancer therapies which target a “don’t eat me” signal used by cancel cells to hide from the immune system, according to Reuters.

Over a million people globally were diagnosed with blood cancer in 2020, representing almost 6 per cent of all cancer diagnoses while more than 700,000 people died from a form of blood cancer in 2020.