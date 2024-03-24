Living the high life: Upgrading the wellness travel experience

VistaJet landed at Farnborough Airport with a Global 7500 to roll out its new Wellness programme. Photo credit: Sam Churchill

For many on the brink of burnout, the solution often involves a holiday. In fact, recent studies highlight a shift in travel motives towards mental rejuvenation rather than simply ‘seeing the world’.

Yet, the travel process itself can be stressful, from planning to flying. While knocking back a few glasses of wine may alleviate flight anxiety, a private aviation company has embraced the trend towards mindfulness from pre-flight to landing.

But while this wellness-focused experience is only but a dream to most, could this luxury business jet company set a new trend in flying?

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, VistaJet landed at Farnborough Airport with a Global 7500 to roll out its new Wellness programme.

Easy ride

“We offer an integrated experience before, during and after the passengers’ flight,” said VistaJet chief marketing officer Matteo Atti. This service is offered to all members, for any aircraft type.

VistaJet gives passengers access to over 300 business jets including Bombardier Challenger and Global aircraft. Adding to the fleet are models from Gulfstream, Dassault, Cessna and Embraer.

Promising a super-quiet ride, the Global 7500’s filtered, humidified cabin air and daylight simulation lighting help with jet lag. Even when flying up to 45,000ft, it maintains a 4,500ft cabin altitude.

Nutrition

VistaJet has rolled out its new Wellness programme

Photo credit: Sam Churchill

VistaJet nutritionist Jenna Daou, Private Medical CEO and founder Dr Jordan Shlain, and Jimmy Carroll, co-founder of luxury travel specialist Pelorus are involved in the Wellness programme, with a big focus on the menu.

“I go deep into where ingredients are sourced. So that our clients get the very best,” said Jenna. “We have a consultation with the client where we get an idea of their lifestyle, dietary requirements, what they like to eat, and their medical history. I build a profile and develop a menu for them.”

Observation

VistaJet established its Wellness programme, drawing from evidence gathered by its crews during flights. Dr Shlain focuses on the unique biological and physiological differences among passengers, along with health considerations for travel.

“Sleep and hydration as preparation for a flight, and avoiding dry skin during the flight, are encouraged,” he added.

Referred to as ‘hosts’ within the company, cabin crew document observed behaviours and preferences during flights, compiling them into client profiles.

Commonly noted are anti-jet lag devices and techniques, while one crew member at Farnborough recalled a client expressing an interest in boating — resulting in the inclusion of their preferred magazines on board.

Hydration

In ensuring passengers’ hydration, the ‘Your Exclusive In-flight Skincare Ritual’, features a six-step process using luxurious Guerlain Orchidée Impériale products. Shlain added: “It’s not only the brain that operates on a circadian rhythm. Every cell in the body has its own ‘clock,’ each on varying schedules.

“There are numerous strategies concerning sleep and adjusting to different time zones during long-distance flights. Additionally, activities such as movement and stretching are encouraged. For those with medical conditions, we provide these resources.”

Bespoke

Curated travel is at the heart of the Wellness package. “We try to look after clients’ welfare better than anyone else. We consider their fitness and the suitability of a location,” says Matteo. “The biggest part is understanding the client’s motivation, and blending nutrition, sleep, and wellness into the experience. I want people to come back from their holiday truly rested.”

Emission mission

Ensuring carbon emissions are responsibly managed is essential for anyone seeking peace of mind during their flights. Pelorus revealed that 1 per cent of the cost of every travel experience is directed to sustainability.

The VistaJet plan goes even deeper, as Matteo says: “We’ve bought 4.2m gallons of sustainable aviation fuel and we aim to maximise its use moving forward.”