AS IT HAPPENED – LIVE BLOG: Boris Johnson clings on as Tory rebellion gathers pace

Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Nadine Dorries and Nadhim Zahawi

The prime minister is under increasing pressure to quit amid a series of high-profile cabinet resignations over the last 48 hours.

Over the course of Wednesday’s drama, we followed all the latest news, opinion and analysis from Westminster on ourCity AM’s live blog.

From resignations and letters of support, to the latest policy changes and new appointments, here are all the key points.

Latest update:

Boris clings on

Prime minister Boris Johnson has refused to resign, after 38 ministers, government officials and envoys handed in letters of resignation, while many more handed in letters withdrawing support.

The influential Tory backbench 1922 Committee is set to hold a vote on Monday to change its executive. It has been suggested the new executive SUPPORTS rule-changes, to allow a vote of no confidence in the PM. Under current rules, the PM can not face another for for about 11 months, since surviving the previous one in June.

Priti Patel sides with the rebels

Home Secretary Priti Patel appears to have sided with the rebels, according to The Times.

EXCLUSIVE:



Priti Patel has sided with the group of Cabinet ministers calling for PM to go



The home secretary – one of Johnson's most loyal supporters – believes there's no way he can continue to govern without the support of his party



She's joined Shapps and Gove NOT Dorries

Senior cabinet members to confront Boris Johnson urging him to resign

A group of cabinet ministers are about to tell UK PM Boris Johnson to resign, including the chief whip, the BBC understands.

The Times‘ Journalist Henry Zeffman said the delegation to confront Johnson includes Nadhim Zahawi, the newly-appointed shadow chancellor.

The BBC reported the delegation also included new education secretary Michelle Donelan and transport chief, Grant Shapps.

Minister for Safeguarding, Rachel Maclean MP, has resigned

Maclean quit with scathing letter delivered to Boris Johnson about safeguarding: “When you appointed me to serve in the Home Office, you tasked me – as Minister for Safeguarding – with improving the woefully low rate of prosecutions for sexual offences.”

“However, I have regretfully concluded that recent events demonstrate that while you remain in office, it will not be possible to make progress with this vitally important task.”

This comes after the prime minister admitted he did know about claims of sexual harassment made against Chris Pincher when he promoted him. Previously he claimed he didn’t know, and multiple ministers defended him on record.

The u-turn on whether he knew about Pincher’s alleged activity has been the source of much of the fury from ministers who have resigned.

With deep regret I am resigning as Minister for Safeguarding. It remains the greatest honour of my life to represent Redditch in Parliament and I will continue to support the policies which I was re-elected to deliver from the backbenches. pic.twitter.com/rSaWHEBdBf — Rachel Maclean MP (@redditchrachel) July 6, 2022

Michael Gove calls for PM to resign.

The senior MP who is Levelling Up, Communities and Housing Secretary, was not present at Prime Minister’s Questions earlier today, as rumours swirled over his future.

Gove, who has not resigned, called on Boris to quit.

Earlier in the afternoon, veteran former defence minister Dr Liam Fox joined the chorus of former allies knifing the PM in the back.

He published a letter he had personally handed into the prime minister, saying he was withdrawing his support.

Boris Johnson faces Liaison Committee

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing senior MPs at the Liaison Committee.

The panel is made up of the heads of other leading committees, and is sometimes dubbed a ‘super-committee’.

Who could take over if Boris Johnson quits?

The resignation of Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak on Tuesday has cast further doubt on the future of Boris Johnson’s premiership, particularly since a small army of junior ministers followed this morning and resigned.

Looking ahead, City A.M. takes a look at potential frontrunners to replace Johnson as Prime Minister:

Rishi Sunak

Jeremy Hunt

Liz Truss

Sajid Javid

Ben Wallace

Nadhim Zahawi

Penny Mordaunt

2.45pm – Rising Tory star Kemi Bedanoch among six ministers to hand in their resignation

Those who handed in their resignation together include:

Julia Lopez, a culture minister.

Lee Rowley, a business minister.

Alex Burghart, education minister.

Neil O’Brien, a levelling up minister.

Kemi Badenoch, a local government minister.

Shortly after those five quit, Mims Davies, an employment minister at the Department for Work and Pensions, also handed in her resignation.

The total number of resignations is now at at least 28.

1.20pm – 20th person resigns from government role

Following PMQs, and the resignation speech from Sajid Javid in the Commons, there was a string of further letters by officials quitting the Johnson government

David Johnston, PPS at Education and Claire Coutinho, PPS at the Treasury both handed in letters, in addition to Selaine Saxby, a former official at first Defra and then the Treasury.

So far, there has been 22 resignations, including two cabinet ministers, seven government ministers and seven Parliamentary Private Secretaries and three other officials, including the vice chair of the party who quit live on TV.

12.45pm – Sajid Javid delivers resignation speech: “Enough is enough”

Sajid Javid called on other cabinet ministers to leave Boris Johnson’s government , with the former health secretary telling the House of Commons that “enough is enough”.

In a blistering Commons speech, Javid said “treading the tight rope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months” and that “I have concluded that the problem starts at the top and I believe that is not going to change “.

Javid told the Commons of his anger at being told by Number 10 there were no Covid parties in Downing Street and having to defend Johnson over partygate, before adding that the Chris Pincher sex scandal made him conclude “there is only so many times you can turn the machine off and on again before you realise there is something fundamentally wrong”.

Read more here

MIDDAY – Boris Johnson faces MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions:

Tory MP Tim Laughton asks if there are “any circumstances in which he should resign?”, leading to rapturous laughter from the benches.

Johnson responds if he felt “there were circumstances in which it would be impossible for the government to go on and discharge the mandate we’ve been given..or being frustrated in the desire to support the Ukrainian people.. then I would.”

He hits back saying, “frankly the job of the prime minister in difficult circumstances when he’s been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going”.

Starmer’s jibe at Johnson: The charge of the lightweight brigade

“As for those who are left, only in office because nobody is prepared to debase themselves any longer.”

The Labour leader says for “week he’s had them defend his decision to a sexual predator”.

Best joke from Starmer so far at Boris – calls his loyalists support as "charge of the lightweight brigade" #PMQs

“Every week, the lines he’s forced them to take have been untrue. First that he was unaware of any allegation.. then he was unaware of specific allegations, then a serious specific allegation, and now he wants them to go out and say he forgot that his whip was a sexual predator.”

He said the country deserves better than a “z-list cast of nodding dogs.”.

Johnson at PMQs

Initial barbs

Keir Starmer quotes the alleged victim of Chris Pincher, saying: “He grabbed my arse and then he slowly moved his hand to my groin. I froze”.

The Labour leader asks why someone accused of “predatory behaviour” was promoted.

Boris Johnson says he “abhors” Pincher’s alleged behaviour.

The embattled PM is asked why he promoted him, and Johnson responds: “I’m not going to trivialise what happened. It is true a complaint was raised when he was in the foreign office.”

“I greatly regret he continued in office.”

Starmer asks whether Johnson regrets comments about being gay during Pincher allegations against a young man, which the PM is quoted as having said “complicated things”.

“Awful behaviour, unacceptable in any walk of life, it’s there for all to see – but he ignores it”, Starmer said.

11.23 – 1922 Committee to meet today

Boris Johnson could be facing his demise as early as next week according to Bloomberg.

The agency reported that the powerful backbench 1922 Committee will meet at 5 pm today.

It will be voting on whether it will change its rules to allow another vote of not confidence in the prime minister.

Bloomberg said if it’s quorate in favour of changing the leadership rules it will do so, which could lead to a new vote of no confidence in the embattled PM as early as next week.

10.30am Nadhim Zahawi to review corporation tax rise

Following the shock resignation of Rishi Sunak as Chancellor yesterday, Nadhim Zahawi has got to go to work in his first day in the job, suggesting he will review cooperation tax rises.

The former education secretary will review plans to raise it from 19p to 25p according to the Financial Times..

In a bid to win back voters and support, Number 10 is looking to cut tax and cancel tax rises, announced by the previous chancellor, Rishi Sunak.

Former Secretary of State for Education, Nadhim Zahawi, who is now Chancellor of the Exchequer, leaves at Downing Street on July 5, 2022 in London, England. Minister for Health, Sajid Javid, resigned from the Government this evening closely followed by the Chancellor of The Exchequer, Rishi Sunak. This morning, former senior civil servant Lord McDonald, indicated the Prime Minister had lied over the case of Chris Pincher MP and his history of sexual assaults. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

10.04am – Markets react

Stronger risk appetite comes despite rising political uncertainty caused by some of prime minister Boris Johnson’s top team resigning last night.

The pound was largely flat against the dollar. Yields on UK government debt jumped. Yields and prices move inversely. Read more here.

Latest resignations:

Stuart Andrew resigns as Housing Minister at the conclusion of PMQs. Following Johnson’s fiery exchange with Sir Keir Starmer, Andrew shared his letter on social media saying he has allowed “loyalty and unity” to “override my judgment” of late.

It is with sadness that I am resigning as Housing Minister.



I pay tribute to all my ministerial colleagues, officials, and civil servants in the Department and the wider sector.



I look forward to continuing to serve my constituents in Pudsey, Horsforth, and Aireborough. pic.twitter.com/wTnrr9rcSu — Stuart Andrew (@StuartAndrew) July 6, 2022

Jo Churchill MP quits as a Defra minister. In her resignation letter she said it was also an honour to serve in the health ministry during the pandemic.

It is with a heavy heart that I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister. I will not be doing media interviews on this matter. pic.twitter.com/gjFCVCrXEy — Jo Churchill MP (@Jochurchill_MP) July 6, 2022

Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins has resigned.

City Minister and Economic Secretary to the Treasury, John Glenn, has quit.

With deep regret I am resigning from the government.



I will not be doing media interviews regarding this. pic.twitter.com/IT0C50g8My — John Glen MP (@JohnGlenUK) July 6, 2022

Felicity Buchan MP, Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, announced her resignation.

In a letter posted on social media, she said the PM has “lost the confidence of my constituents and me. Thecurrent situation is untenable”.

This morning, Will Quince quit his role as children’s minister just two days after defending the prime minister live on television.

In a resignation letter posted don Twitter, he said he had quit “after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate.”

In his letter tendering his resignation as children and families minister, Will Quince said he had “no choice”.

With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate.



I wish my successor well – it is the best job in government. pic.twitter.com/65EOmHd47p — Will Quince MP 🇬🇧 (@willquince) July 6, 2022

Robin Walker has resigned as minister of state for school standards.

He said in his letter posted on Twitter, he said “recent events have made it clear to me that our great party, for which I have campaigned all of my adult life, has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions over leadership.

“The loss or the Rishi Sunak and the Said Javid this week, two of our brightest talents from the top team, reflecis a worrying narrowing of the broad church that believe an Conservative Government should seek to achieve.”

I have today offered my resignation from the Government & look forward to supporting @conservatives & campaigning for #Worcester from the backbenches, it has been a privilege to work to support our brilliant schools pic.twitter.com/giOm0wCArw — Robin Walker (@WalkerWorcester) July 6, 2022

Who else has withdrawn support?

Rob Halfon

Lee Anderson

Chris Skidmore

Anthony Browne

Sir Roger Gale

Jo Gideon

Robert Halfon

Caroline Nokes

Anthony Mangnall

Peter Aldous

Sally-Ann Hart

Mark Harper

William Wragg

Nick Gibb

Steve Brine

Aaron Bell

Anne Marie Morris

Bob Neill

Alicia Kearns

Elliot Colburn

Andrew Bridgen

Steve Baker

David Davis

Andrea Leadsom

Tim Loughton

Simon Hoare

Julian Sturdy

Robert Syms

Tom Tugendhat

Craig Whittaker

Jeremy Wright

Iain Duncan Smith

Jeremy Hunt

Tom Hunt

Anthony Magnall

Andrew Mitchell

Simon Fell

John Baron

Gary Sambrook

Douglas Ross

Michael Gove

Andrew Bowie

David Mundell

Dehenna Davison

Karen Bradley

Angela Richardson

Paul Holmes

Kate Griffiths

Liam Fox

Laurence Robertson

Robert Buckland

Alec Sheelbroke

Nickie Aiken

Vultures are also circling with the influential backbench Conservative 1922 Committee considering changing its rules, to allow another vote of no confidence in the PM. Its rules currently would not allow a vote, because it found the party did have continence in him last month, and it requires a year to pass before a second vote can be held.

List of resignations so far:

Sajid Javid, Health and Social Care Secretary

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor

Will Quince, Children’s Minister

Bim Afolami, Tory vice-chair

Jonathan Gullis – Parliamentary Private Secretary

Andrew Murrison – Trade Envoy to Morocco

Nicola Richards – Parliamentary Private Secretary

Virginia Crosbie – Parliamentary Private Secretary

Parliamentary Private Secretary Theo Clarke – Trade Envoy to Kenya

Alex Chalk – Solicitor General

Laura Trott – Parliamentary Private Secretary

Robin Walker, Minister of State for School Standards

Victoria Atkins, Home Office Minister

John Glen, City Minister and Economic Secretary to the Treasury

Felicity Buchan MP, Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Other resignations (mainly junior ministers and PPSs).

Victoria Atkins

Jo Churchill

Stuart Andrew

Selaine Saxby

David Johnston

Claire Coutinho

Kemi Badenoch

Neil O’Brien

Alex Burghart

Lee Rowley

Julia Lopez

Duncan Baker

Mims Davies

Fay Jones

Craig Williams

Mark Logan

Timeline of events

The prime minister claimed he didn’t know about accusations of sexual harassment made against Chris Pincher, who was appointed as deputy chief whip.

Read more Number 10 admits Boris Johnson knew of official complaint against Chris Pincher before giving him ministerial jobs

Numerous cabinet colleagues publicly defended the PM on the TV and in newspapers, insisting he did not know of the claims.

Yesterday, a former top civil servant, Lord Simon McDonald, said the PM did know about the claims.

Number 10 admitted it was aware.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak and ex-health secretary Sajid Javid said that they were quitting the government at 6pm on Tuesday, as a BBC interview with Boris Johnson was aired, in which he apologised.

Over the next few hours, multiple Parliamentary Private Secretaries resigned, as did junior ministers.

Letters were also handed in by leading backbench Tories to the influential 1922 Committee, which has the power to change the Tory leader.