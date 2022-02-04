Yet another Tory MP submits a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson
Yet another Tory MP has handed in a letter of no confidence in prime minister Boris Johnson, confirming reports late last month.
The latest submittal brings the total number of letters from within Johnson’s own party to eight.
Aaron Bell, MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme cited the so-called partygate allegations and Johnson’s handling of the debacle as his reason behind the letter.
“As someone who backed Brexit and back Boris Johnson for the leadership in 2019, I am profoundly disappointed that it has come to this,” wrote Bell.
It follows a fifth Johnson aide, Elena Narozanski, quitting in less than 24 hours.
The prime minister’s repeated accusations that opposition leader Keir Starmer chose not to prosecute late paedophile Jimmy Savile when he was the director of public prosecutions prompted Number 10’s policy chief Munira Mirza to quit yesterday, which triggered a string of resignations.
Johnson’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, principal private secretary Martin Reynolds and press chief Jack Doyle were soon to follow.