Yet another Tory MP submits a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits RAF Valley in Holyhead on January 27, 2022 in Anglesey, North Wales. The visit came as the public awaited the findings from Sue Gray’s inquiry into several alleged lockdown rule-breaking parties at Downing Street, during the time when strict Covid-19 restrictions were in place. (Photo by Carl Recine – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Yet another Tory MP has handed in a letter of no confidence in prime minister Boris Johnson, confirming reports late last month.

The latest submittal brings the total number of letters from within Johnson’s own party to eight.

Aaron Bell, MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme cited the so-called partygate allegations and Johnson’s handling of the debacle as his reason behind the letter.

I have submitted a letter to Sir Graham Brady.



Please see the statement attached explaining my reasons.



I will not be commenting further at this time. pic.twitter.com/O9RUr3JSRE — Aaron Bell MP (@AaronBell4NUL) February 4, 2022

“As someone who backed Brexit and back Boris Johnson for the leadership in 2019, I am profoundly disappointed that it has come to this,” wrote Bell.

It follows a fifth Johnson aide, Elena Narozanski, quitting in less than 24 hours.

The prime minister’s repeated accusations that opposition leader Keir Starmer chose not to prosecute late paedophile Jimmy Savile when he was the director of public prosecutions prompted Number 10’s policy chief Munira Mirza to quit yesterday, which triggered a string of resignations.

Johnson’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, principal private secretary Martin Reynolds and press chief Jack Doyle were soon to follow.