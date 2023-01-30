LIV Golf confirm schedule for 2023 with finale now in Saudi Arabia

LIV Golf confirm schedule for 2023 with finale now in Saudi Arabia (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series has announced its 2023 schedule today with last year’s team final shifted from Miami to Jeddah.

The second season of the controversial golf league begins in Mexico before a duo of American stops.

Thereafter the touring party will head to Australia and Singapore before returning to the US for two events.

Spain and London follow before a further four Stateside weekends of golfing action.

The championship ends in Saudi Arabia with the team championship – which in its first year had a prize pot of $50m

“We received tremendous feedback globally from fans throughout our beta-test year, with one resounding theme: LIV Golf’s team format, innovations, and festival-like events are delivering a one-of-a-kind golf experience,” said LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman.

“Last year helped lay the foundation for the future of golf at extraordinary courses that have hosted some of the world’s top competitions.

“LIV Golf’s schedule features fantastic venues and championship sites for our official league launch that will carry the sport into a new era.”

The combined 14 courses on this year’s calendar have hosted over 200 professional, collegiate and amateur events.

Included in those events are the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, as well as the US Women’s Open.

LIV Golf will be hoping the new-found rivalry between Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson continues into its second season.

Get ready for LIV Golf League 2023 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tHOR0CF1IG — LIV Golf (@LIVGolfInv) January 30, 2023 The schedule

LIV Golf schedule in full