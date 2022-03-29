Liontrust to scoop up Majedie for £51.4m discount after share price plunge

Majedie has seen its share price plunge in recent months

London-based asset manager Liontrust will scoop up Majedie Asset Management for £51.4m below the price originally proposed for the deal in December, after the firm’s share price plunged in recent months.

FTSE-250 Liontrust agreed to snap up the firm in a £120m deal in December that included 4.465 million Liontrust shares then worth £97 million.

But the firm confirmed to City A.M. today that Majedie would now be sold at £45.6m, £51.4m less than original proposal

Shares in Majedie are currently trading at 17 per cent below their December peak, after falling as much as 29 per cent earlier in the month.

Bosses have therefore pared back the terms of the acquisition, and in a statement today Liontrust said it will issue 3,683,220 new ordinary Liontrust shares of 1p each to the shareholders of Majedie.

A spokesperson for Majedie told the Times last month that bosses still saw a strong rationale for the deal despite the share turbulence.

“The strategic rationale for the deal with Liontrust is compelling and we continue to be very excited about the potential of the combined entity,” they said.

The firm confirmed that the FCA had given the greenlight to the deal and it was expected to complete on 1st April.