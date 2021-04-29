Linklaters promotes Alex Beidas to global head of employment & incentives

Magic Circle firm Linklaters has made Alex Beidas global head of employment & incentives, taking over from Nicola Rabson, whose tenure in the role ends on 30 April.

Beidas will stay in the new role for four years, where she will be in charge of supporting clients.

Rabson will return to her role as partner, leading the development of the London employment practice.

Beidas has been at Linklaters since January 2006, where she joined from Norton Rose, where she was a trainee solicitor.

She has since advised on a wide range of leading corporations and financial institutions, including their boards, on significant corporate transactions, crisis management and regulatory investigations, with her experience spanning over a third of the FTSE30; over two-thirds of the top 20 global banks, and over half the top 20 global asset managers.

“I’m really excited about taking up the role,” she said. “My key focus will be ensuring that we collaborate across the globe to support our clients on all the people and reward issues they face in such a rapidly evolving environment, and with the backdrop of an increased focus from stakeholders on purpose, culture and environmental, social and governance matters.”

Linklaters managing partner Gideon Moore added: “Alex is one of the most respected lawyers in the field with an impressive track record of advising our global clients on their most sensitive and high-profile matters.”