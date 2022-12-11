Linklaters becomes second Magic Circle law firm to launch apprenticeship scheme

Linklaters has become the second of the UK’s elite ‘Magic Circle’ law firms to offer aspiring solicitors an alternate route to becoming a high-flying lawyer, after launching its own apprenticeship scheme.

The City law firm’s new scheme will see six school leavers undergo on-the-job training over a six-year period, following which they will become fully fledged lawyers at one of the UK’s highest-paying firms.

Linklaters new scheme comes after its Magic Circle rival Allen & Overy launched its own apprenticeship programme in June, through which it will also train six school leavers.

As fully qualified lawyers, those who complete the Magic Circle apprenticeship schemes will take away salaries of £107,500 a year at both Linklaters and Allen & Overy.

In the most recent financial year, partners at Linklaters received payouts worth £1.87m as partners at Allen & Overy took away £1.95m.

The launch of the apprenticeship schemes comes as the legal sector pushes forwards with efforts to boost social mobility, following particular criticism over a lack of diversity in corporate law.

Linklaters’ managing partner Paul Lewis said: “The traditional route to a career in law can be out of reach for many talented students from low socio-economic backgrounds.”

“Through our new solicitor apprenticeship programme we will facilitate entry to the legal profession – opening up access to talented and highly committed students who otherwise might never have had that opportunity.”

The new scheme comes as the City’s top law firms continue to face fierce competition to win over top talent amid an ongoing recruitment war.