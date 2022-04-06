LinkedIn triples journalist headcount as it pivots from professional to news platform

LinkedIn has said it will be tripling the number of journalists it has across the world as the firm pivots from professional network into a news one.

The Microsoft-owned network currently employs three editors in the UK, which is increasing to nine, according to Press Gazette.

Across the globe, the platform will now have 200 editors in total, putting it at odds with the likes of The Independent, which has around 170 in the UK and US.

Linkedin’s editorial director for international Sandrine Chauvin said the journalist boost is about providing members with “quality, useful journalism”.

She also told the Press Gazette that the move “gives us the opportunity to provide LinkedIn members in the UK with even better information, analysis and debates on the platform to help them in their working lives”.

Linkedin News launched in 2011 and has been growing its readership and network ever since.

The platform has also experimented with a number of other features, including its Snapchat style “stories” video, as well as newsletter options.

However, the company abandoned the latter due to a lack of demand.