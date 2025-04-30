Lindt: £75m sought for UK home of Swiss chocolatier

The UK headquarters of Lindt has been put up for sale.

The UK headquarters of Swiss chocolatier Lindt has been put up for sale with an asking price of £75m.

The building in Richmond upon Thames is a redevelopment of the former Gosling Department Store.

The five-storey, mixed-use development is fully let, with luxury gym operator Third Space and two high-end restaurants occupying the lower floors.

DTRE has been instructed to sell the building on behalf of a syndicate of private investors.

Jim Remfry, head of alternative capital markets at DTRE, said: “This opportunity underscores the renewed strength of the London office market, particularly for well-located, best-in-class products.

“With a prime location and secured income profile, Lindt house has already attracted considerable interest through its high profile lettings, and we expect strong interest from all over the world for this best in class asset”.

Martin Tynan of Sheen Lane Group added: “The strength of the commercial market in Richmond is of great importance to the vitality of Richmond town centre.”

In October 2024, accounts filed with Companies House revealed that the UK arm of Lindt achieved a pre-tax profit of £37.6m in 2023.

That total was up from the £29.2m it raked in during the prior 12 months.

The results also revealed that the company’s revenue had increased from £267.4m to £294m over the same period.

The latest accounts for the UK arm of Lindt, which will cover 2024, are due to be filed with Companies House by the end of September this year.

During 2023, the company’s market share in the UK fell from 7.7 per cent to 7.1 per cent while its headcount increased by 10.3 per cent.

In its accounts, Lindt put the increase in its employee numbers down to its retail stores.

A statement released at the time said: “The directors are confident that over the long term we will continue to maintain historical growth rates through strong plans and investment in the brand.

“We continue to be fully dedicated to our growth plans for the year, despite the multiple influences on the confectionary market.”