Lime invests £20m in London after hitting five million rides record

Lime’s e-scooters will be upgraded as part of the company’s £20m investment in London. (Photo/Anthony Upton/PA Wire)

E-scooter and e-bike provider Lime will invest £20m in London over the next year and a half after hitting 5 million rides.

The company will use part of the funding to upgrade its network of e-scooters, bringing to market its latest model, trialled during Christmas. The new electric scooters will have a new braking system and a 28 per cent increase in battery life.

“With our e-bikes popularity now significantly superseding pre-Covid levels, it’s clear that what we’re seeing is just the start of an exciting behaviour change in London as we look to reduce carbon emissions and live our lives more sustainably,” said Alan Clarke, Lime UK’s senior director of policy.

As a result of the pandemic, Lime’s ridership numbers have soared in London. In 2021, the company registered a boom, with 2.4 million rides registered – up 106 and 108 per cent on 2020 and 2019 levels respectively.

Lime’s ridership numbers come amid a crackdown on cars by London mayor Sadiq Khan, who wants to charge motorists by the mile to hit net-zero targets, City A.M. reported.

According to a study commissioned by the mayor, a 27 per cent reduction in the capital’s car traffic is needed by 2030 if the city wants to meet its environmental ambitions.