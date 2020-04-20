Lifting coronavirus restrictions could lead to second peak, says Number 10

Easing the country’s coronavirus social distancing restrictions too quickly could cause a second peak of infections, Downing Street has warned.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman poured cold water on the suggestions the lockdown could be eased next month, saying it could mean the virus would “begin to spread exponentially again”.

The Sunday Times reported yesterday that schools and some shops could be open as early as next month under a three-stage lifting of the coronavirus lockdown.

However, Downing Street has distanced itself from suggestions that it was preparing to lift any of its social distancing measures.

When asked today if Boris Johnson would take a cautious approach to lifting the lockdown, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “The big concern is a second peak.

“If you move too quickly then the virus could begin to spread exponentially again.

“The public will expect us to do everything we can to stop the spread of the virus and protect lives.”

Digital secretary Oliver Dowden also indicated today that the end of lockdown could still be months away.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, he said: “The PM is very concerned about a second peak if we lift the restrictions too soon

“We said right at the beginning of this and the prime minister said he expected this peak to last around three months.

“What’s happened is kind of consistent with that.”

Multiple outlets reported over the weekend that the government had drawn up a three-stage coronavirus exit strategy, but with no fixed date for it to start.

The so-called “traffic light” plan, a method first proposed in City A.M. earlier this month, would reportedly see schools open first, with some retail stores and garden centres to follow as a part of the first stage of the plan.

The Sunday Times reported that the second “amber phase” could see more businesses opening and some small social gatherings allowed next.

The government would also encourage people to return to work at this point.

The final stage would see pubs and restaurants back open and large social gatherings allowed.

However, people over the age of 70 or those considered vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus may have to stay inside until a vaccination can be widely administered.