Liebenberg: Our job to return Champions Cup glory to Leicester Tigers

Two consecutive Champions Cup trophies at the turn of the century cemented Leicester Tigers’ position among Europe’s greats. And a string of domestic success that followed only elevated their status. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

But an appearance in the 2009 final, in which Leinster claimed their first victory, was the Premiership team’s last in the European showpiece. And it’s about time, says South African flanker and key Leicester cog Hanro Liebenberg, that the Tigers purred in Europe once more.

Leicester Tigers history

“We have a very good history in this competition,” he tells City A.M. “This competition has always meant a lot to Leicester.

“We’ve done well over the years and it is something we always look forward to. This is the competition where you play against some of the best teams in the world and really test where you are as a club.

“I know it will mean a lot to Leicester to get back to winning ways in this competition. It is a good challenge and one we are looking forward to.”

But it is not easy for Tigers, with matches against consecutive champions La Rochelle, four-time winners Leinster, last year’s URC finalists the Stormers, and free-flowing Parisians Stade Francais.

The Champions Cup has returned to a pool format having used conferences in the last two seasons. But teams like Leicester Tigers will not play any team both home and away in their pool.

“We’ve got a tough pool with La Rochelle and Stade Francais away and then the Stormers and Leinster at home. It is not going to be easy,” adds the former age-grade Springbok.

“La Rochelle is the match I am looking forward to the most. Being at a sold-out stadium with our backs against the wall, that’s where we will be tested but that’s what we need. The food looks good too.

“I want to play in the big games on the big stages. Even as a player you want to test yourselves against the best players in the world and I will certainly get tested against the Stormers, Leinster and La Rochelle.

“It will be good to see where we stand as a club and where we compare, and how we improve.”

Leicester will be bolstered by Jasper Wiese and Handre Pollard, who were pivotal to the Springboks’ World Cup success a couple of months ago, while they also boast a number of England and Argentina stars.

“The World Cup winners just add a little bit extra – we have seen that since they all came back,” The Leicester Tigers back-row says. “The level of skill and calmness is something we need and it is an advantage to us. Hopefully that continues.”