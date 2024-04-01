Leicester Tigers fined £47,000 for breaching salary cap

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – MARCH 29: Tigers number 8 Jasper Wiese makes a midfield brea during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Newcastle Falcons and Leicester Tigers at Kingston Park on March 29, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Premiership Rugby club Leicester Tigers have been fined £47,000 for breaching the salary cap in the 2019-2020 season.

The club has accepted and paid an overrun tax with the club’s chief executive Andrea Pinchen stating: “While disappointed to again have historic salary cap spending relating to 2019/20 season result in this overrun tax, as was the case in March 2022, we accept the findings of Premiership Rugby.

“As was the case in March 2022, this in no way relates to any of the most recent four seasons and we are grateful to Premiership Rugby for the cooperative approach in bringing this matter to a close.

“We have accepted and paid the overrun tax and, as stated in March 2022, the current club management – who inherited this issue – have a great respect for the Salary Cap regulations and remain committed to ensuring Leicester Tigers is compliant every season.”

Leicester Tigers were fined £309,000 but avoided a points deduction for breaching the salary cap in 2022.

It came after the club entered into an agreement whereby a third party made payments relating to players.

Leicester Tigers breach

A Premiership Rugby statement said: “Premiership Rugby can confirm that additional payments of £47,136.91 have been identified relating to the Salary Cap spend of Leicester Tigers in the 2019-20 Salary Cap Year.

“These payments relate to salary during the COVID-19 period, which had not been included in the club’s certification for the 2019-20 Salary Cap Year.

“As announced in March 2022, which was a separate matter, there was an over-spend by Leicester Tigers of £98,586.32.

“In accordance with the Regulations, for this level of additional overrun, the club is required to pay £1 for every £1 overspend, being £47,136.91.

“Leicester Tigers has paid the overrun tax in full.”

The Premiership returns in three weeks after a fortnight of Investec Champions Cup.