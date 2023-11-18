Half of second tier French clubs outspend England’s rugby Premiership

Some second division French rugby clubs have club budgets amassing more than double the value of a Premiership salary cap in a bleak reminder to the English game.

France’s top two leagues, the Top14 and ProD2, have salary caps of around £8.8m (excluding players who graduated from academies) compared to England’s £5m (with one player excluded).

It is understood that the highest possible cap in England, where clubs receive credit and payments for reaching certain objectives, is just over £7m – though whether a club is operating at this level this season remains unknown.

Brive, who recently sacked their manager, are operating at between €15m and €16m while other clubs such as Agen are working to a budget of €14m

Over half of clubs have a budget higher than the Premiership salary cap while all clubs are working to healthy totals.

France have very strict financial rules which govern the top two tiers of the pyramid which involve clubs being transparent over the state of their affairs.

It has meant that clubs have had to manage themselves and be financially responsible.

England’s Premiership last year saw three clubs – Wasps, Worcester Warriors and London Irish – go under due to various reasons relating to their finances.

And England’s second tier has been largely cast aside and left in no man’s land.

France’s advancement in television deals in the sport, as well as a smart calendar that shows off its domestic product, has aided the nation in becoming one of rugby’s moist sustainable and attractive.

A number of English players have found their way into the Top14 and ProD2, including the likes of winger Henry Arundell – who is at Racing 92 – and David Ribbans at Toulon.