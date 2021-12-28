Leicester Tigers under investigation for potential salary cap breach

Leicester Tigers are said to be under investigation for historic cap breaches. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Current Premiership table topers Leicester Tigers are under investigation for a potential breach of the regulated salary cap.

The inquiry is said to relate to Worldwide Image Management (WIM), historic image rights payments and links to the east Midlands club.

The investigation is understood to be under the watch of Andrew Rogers, the league’s salary cap director, according to The Times.

The company was voluntarily closed in February.

In a statement, Leicester Tigers said: “Leicester Tigers are aware of allegations made against the club regarding historic image rights payments.

“The club is cooperating with Premiership Rugby, who are looking into the historic matter, and has met with representatives from Premiership Rugby to discuss the claims.

“Leicester Tigers will make no further comment while the matter remains ongoing.”

Tigers are top of the Premiership with 10 wins from 10 and beat Bristol at the weekend to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

There has been an increased auditing process in Premiership Rugby in the aftermath of Saracens’ breaches which saw them relegated from the top-flight.