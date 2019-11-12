Lidl sales soar as big four supermarkets struggle

Budget supermarket Lidl enjoyed soaring sales this autumn, as the big four grocers struggled to keep up with the German discount stores in the lead up to the crucial Christmas trading period.

Lidl was the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket in the 12 weeks to 3 November with a sales increase of 8.8 per cent, followed by Aldi with sales growth of 6.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Morrisons and Asda suffered declining sales of 1.7 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

Sainsbury’s sales dipped 0.2 per cent and Tesco reported a slump of 0.6 per cent, according to the latest data by market research firm Kantar.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “The UK’s largest supermarket Tesco recently unveiled its new ‘Clubcard Plus’ offer which gives subscribers 10 per cent off two large shops each month.

“Some 1.8m households made at least two trips to the retailer worth £50 or more in the past four weeks, a number Tesco will be looking to boost through its latest initiative.”

Online supermarket Ocado was the fastest growing grocer with sales up 13.5 per cent compared to last year.

Overall supermarket sales growth slowed in the last 12 weeks compared to the previous year as shoppers were discouraged by wet weather and political uncertainty.

Consumers have already started to prepare for the festive season, with £17m spent on mince pies and £3m spent on Christmas puddings so far this year.

McKevitt added: “With many supermarkets already unveiling their festive advertising campaigns, the starting gun has been fired on the race to be Christmas number one.

“It should come as no surprise to see the grocers jostling for position early – with the average household expected to spend more than £380 on groceries during December.

“In total, shoppers will spend nearly £11bn in that month alone, showing how it’s a crucial period for retailers.”

Main image credit: Getty

