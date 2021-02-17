Lidl bomb: Three injured in explosion at supermarket's headquarters

Three people have been airlifted to hospital after a letter bomb exploded at Lidl’s headquarters in Germany.

A further 100 employees were evacuated from the building in the German city of Heilbronn after the package blew up at 3pm, according to local media.

A bomb squad has been deployed to the supermarket’s HQ and police have cordoned off the area. German authorities said there was no evidence that Lidl had faced any blackmail or threats prior to the letter bomb.

It is not yet known whether the incident is connected to another explosion that took place yesterday around 40 miles away at a building owned by ADM Wild — the drinks manufacturer that produces Capri Sun.

Yesterday morning’s attack on the ADM Wild’s offices in Eppelheim left one man injured, though the package caused no damage to the building.

Lidl is yet to comment on this afternoon’s incident.