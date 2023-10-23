Lidl jumps grocery giant as it continues London growth

Lidl is spending £500m on expanding in the capital to ensure all Londoners have a store within ‘easy reach’

Lidl has overtaken Asda to become the third largest supermarket chain in London, hitting a market share high of 9.1 per cent for the week ending 1 October.

As well as experiencing the fastest growth of all supermarkets in the city, Lidl has also been named fastest-growing supermarket in the UK as a whole, according to data from industry analyst Kantar.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s retain the largest market shares in the capital.

With more than double the market share of any other discount supermarket in the capital, Lidl is spending £500m in the capital in a commitment to ensure that all Londoners have a Lidl store within “easy reach”.

In 2022, the discounter opened nine new stores in the capital, from Kingston to Upton Park, while also securing a further five sites for expansion, including Westminster and Knightsbridge.

Lidl is set to open another store in East Ham early next year and has started construction at its Newbury Park and Bellingham sites.

Lidl operates 120 stores in London and some 960 around the country.

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB chief executive, said: “Becoming the third-largest supermarket in London reinforces our dedication to ensuring that everyone can eat affordable, high quality food, no matter where they live.

“We know convenience plays a huge factor when choosing where to shop in the city, which is why we’re pushing on with plans to bring many more locations to the capital in the future.”