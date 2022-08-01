Letters: Work you won’t want to leave

[Re: The great resignation is ripe for a backlash with a flood of boomerang employees, July 29]

Mark McCain wrote that people who left their jobs during the pandemic might wind up coming back and employers should accept them with open arms.

I agree it is a good thing for workplaces to bring back staff who left but I also think they need to look at where there can be flexibility for movement within the organisation.

If people feel pigeon-holed in a particular part of their company then they are more likely to move. If there are few opportunities to move abroad, they will also look elsewhere to find that outcome.

Where possible, companies should learn from their workers’ desire for a different kind of career path or pattern and offer more alternatives internally. This will prevent another flood of resignations when the economic climate stabilises.

Beth Pritchard