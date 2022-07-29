The Great Resignation is ripe for a backlash with a flood of new boomerang employees

THE so-called Great Resignation saw employees all over the world quit their jobs in search of something better. Whether dissatisfied with their career progression, disenchanted with the company’s leaders, or simply embarking on a search for greener pastures, employees may have many reasons when they hand in their notice – but the fact is that millions of them have done so over the past few years. From Preston to Paris, New York to Newquay, there’s been a stampede toward the exits not seen since Pamplona.

Coined in the US, the term the “Great Resignation” refers to the unprecedented rise in the number of workers changing jobs which has left academics and business leaders perplexed.

But we ought to keep things in perspective. The uncertainty these last few years meant many stayed put during the early months of the pandemic – the last few months is at least partially attributable to a build-up of resignations all taking place at the same time.

What happens next is even more interesting.

I, like most employers, do my best to wish those well who have recently resigned, and hope that their new positions offer them everything they were hoping for. But with so many having left their jobs, sometimes even switching careers, I expect 2022 will be the year in which many employees who quit will be feeling a sense of regret – and a significant number will be hoping to come back. I have a name for those who do return after a stint elsewhere: “Boomerang Employees”.

There is often reluctance about giving employees who left the organisation their jobs back – and arguably for good reason. Did leaving the company show a lack of loyalty? If they left once, is this really the best home for them? And of course – how long will they stay this time around?

But for those who “leave well”, the door should always be open. And why wouldn’t it be?

For me, the reasons for bringing them back into the fold are obvious. They already understand our company culture, our internal processes and procedures, what the job involves and its expectations, and will hit the ground running, unlike a brand-new starter. They’ve been trained and vetted as a “cultural fit” already. For some people it takes leaving to realise what they value in their job.

The next few years will be interesting for the labour market as many of those elder millennials turn 40. The generation that for so long was considered the new kid on the block is now looking distinctly middle-aged. And more and more Generation Zs are coming into the workforce, actively shaping businesses to reflect how they view the world around them.

This has meant an increased focus on diversity and inclusion and social issues. With all this happening at once, it’s a heady mix that is changing the makeup of the workforce in palpable ways.

For those looking to switch, the message is also clear: proceed with caution. When resigning from a company, always do so with grace – if six or 12 or 24 months later you do indeed want to return, that will likely depend on how you departed.

Take care not to burn bridges as you head off – no matter how tempting it might be to have the dramatic “I quit” moment. Leave well, and you’ll likely be welcomed back with open arms.