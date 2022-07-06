Letters: Sturgeon’s self-defeating fight

Nicola Sturgeon has demanded there would be a new referendum in October next year

[Re: Scottish independence is Sturgeon’s long game and a useful smokescreen, July 4]

It strikes me that one of the best ways to argue against the case for a Referendum on Scottish Independence is to use First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s own logic against her.

If Scotland, as an administrative part of the United Kingdom, was “dragged out of the EU against its wishes” by the majority votes from a more populous region (namely England) surely the SNP would not dream of forcing every administrative region of Scotland to leave the Union just because the urban majorities of Dundee City and Glasgow vote for it?

If we assume the regions with the lowest per centage of Yes votes in the 2014 Referendum are unlikely to swing to Majority Yes then by the SNPs logic the Orkney Islands, Scottish Borders, Dumfries & Galloway and the Shetland Islands et al. would have a very real case for leaving Scotland to remain part of the UK.

The SNP only believe in democracy when it delivers their desired result.

The hypocrisy of their argument should be put to them each and every time they raise Scottish Independence. The people can decide, as long as they decide the SNP’s way.

Lee Kelley