Letters: Scale-up our scale-up visas

[Re: From crypto to talent, smarter rules for the City will help an economic recovery, yesterday]

There has been a lot of discussion about scale-ups laying off staff due to market turbulence and over-hype over the last couple of years. Whilst this is the case for some, for many of us, we have significant growth journeys ahead and a high-quality talent pipeline is critical to that growth.

The new Scale-Up Visa goes some way to reducing the blockers we have experienced since Brexit but the gap between available talent and demand is still immeasurable.

This is a great first step but I look forward to seeing more from the government as for the UK to keep and grow its place on the international innovation stage it is going to take much more than this.

Katy Wigdahl, Speechmatics